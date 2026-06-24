US Donates Ten Helicopters to Sri Lanka Air Force in Major Defence Boost

Sri Lanka's air defence capabilities have received a significant boost following the official handover of ten helicopters donated by the United States to the Sri Lanka Air Force, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

A Landmark Contribution to Sri Lanka's Defence Fleet

The formal handover ceremony marked a notable milestone in defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States, reinforcing the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations. The addition of ten rotary-wing aircraft is expected to substantially strengthen the operational capacity of the Sri Lanka Air Force across a range of missions.

The donated helicopters are anticipated to serve multiple roles, including search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief efforts, and broader national security functions — capabilities that are particularly vital given Sri Lanka's vulnerability to natural disasters such as flooding and landslides.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Ties

This donation reflects the United States' continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's defence modernisation efforts. Defence partnerships between the two countries have grown steadily in recent years, with the US providing training, equipment, and logistical support to Sri Lankan armed forces across various branches.

The Ministry of Defence officially acknowledged the contribution, signalling the government's appreciation for the strengthened security cooperation. The handover is viewed as a positive development not only in military terms but also as a symbol of broader diplomatic goodwill between Colombo and Washington.

Expanding Operational Readiness

The Sri Lanka Air Force, tasked with safeguarding the nation's airspace and supporting ground and naval operations, stands to benefit considerably from the expanded helicopter fleet. Analysts note that enhanced rotary-wing capacity will allow the force to respond more swiftly and effectively to both security challenges and civilian emergencies across the island.

With Sri Lanka navigating a period of economic recovery and institutional rebuilding, partnerships that strengthen national defence infrastructure without placing additional financial burden on the state are considered especially valuable at this time.

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