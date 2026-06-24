Sri Lanka Scraps Indelible Ink Requirement in Landmark Electoral Law Change

Sri Lanka has removed the longstanding legal requirement to mark voters with indelible ink during elections, bringing an end to a practice that had been enshrined in the country's electoral framework since 2004.

A Two-Decade Practice Comes to an End

For over two decades, voters casting their ballots at polling stations across the island were subject to two mandatory procedures — presenting a valid identity document to verify their identity, and having an indelible ink mark applied to prevent them from voting more than once. The removal of the ink-marking requirement marks a significant shift in how elections will be administered going forward.

The indelible ink system was widely regarded as a visible and straightforward safeguard against electoral fraud, particularly the practice of impersonation and multiple voting. Its physical nature made it one of the more recognisable symbols of election day for Sri Lankan voters.

Identity Verification Requirement Remains

While the ink-marking provision has been struck from the legal framework, the requirement for voters to produce a valid identity card at the polling station remains in force. Election officials are expected to continue verifying voter identities before ballots are issued.

Implications for Future Elections

The change raises questions about what alternative anti-fraud measures, if any, will be introduced to replace the ink-marking system. Election integrity advocates and civil society organisations are likely to scrutinise whether sufficient safeguards remain in place to deter impersonation at polling booths.

Sri Lanka's Elections Commission has not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the rationale behind the amendment or specifying what technological or procedural alternatives may be deployed to compensate for the removal of the ink requirement.

The development comes at a time when electoral transparency remains a subject of keen public interest, and stakeholders across the political spectrum are expected to weigh in on whether the change strengthens or weakens confidence in the integrity of the democratic process.