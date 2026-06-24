Parliament Sittings Suspended After Opposition Protest Over Judicial Vacancy Crisis

Sri Lanka's Parliament was thrown into disorder on Wednesday after Opposition lawmakers staged a vocal protest on the floor of the House, demanding an urgent debate on the prolonged failure to fill vacancies in both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal. The disruption prompted Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to suspend parliamentary sittings.

Opposition Demands Immediate Action

Tensions inside the chamber escalated sharply as Opposition Members of Parliament took to their feet, refusing to allow proceedings to continue until the government addressed what they described as an unacceptable delay in appointing judges to the country's two highest courts. The lawmakers argued that the vacancies were undermining the functioning of the judiciary and the delivery of justice to ordinary Sri Lankans.

Speaker Forced to Suspend Proceedings

Faced with the mounting disorder, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne exercised his authority to suspend sittings, bringing the day's parliamentary business to a halt. The suspension drew further attention to the deepening standoff between the Opposition and the government over the judiciary appointments issue.

Concerns Over Judicial Functioning

The failure to fill vacancies in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal has raised serious concerns among legal professionals and civil society groups about the capacity of the higher judiciary to hear cases efficiently. A reduced bench can lead to delays in the disposal of appeals and other critical legal matters, with wide-ranging consequences for citizens seeking justice.

Opposition MPs insisted that the matter was of national importance and could not be set aside in favour of routine parliamentary business.

The incident underscores growing frustration within Parliament over what the Opposition views as governmental inaction on a constitutionally sensitive matter. It remains to be seen whether the Speaker will allocate time for a formal debate on the issue in the sessions ahead, or whether further disruptions are likely if the vacancies continue to go unfilled.

Related Video