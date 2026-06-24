NPP Government Blocks Opposition Bid for Parliamentary Debate on Judiciary Concerns

The ruling JVP-led National People's Power government came under sharp criticism on Tuesday after it moved to prevent the Opposition from exercising its parliamentary right to debate pressing issues concerning the country's judiciary.

The Opposition had formally approached the Speaker invoking Standing Orders — the procedural rules that govern parliamentary conduct — to request a dedicated debate on matters it described as vital to the independence and functioning of the judicial system.

Opposition Accuses Government of Silencing Dissent

Opposition parliamentarians expressed outrage at what they characterised as a deliberate attempt by the government to suppress legitimate legislative scrutiny. The move, they argued, runs counter to the democratic principles the NPP administration had championed on its path to power.

The very government that promised a new political culture is now denying the Opposition its fundamental right to speak on behalf of the people who sent them to Parliament.

The request for the debate had been made through proper parliamentary channels under the relevant Standing Orders, making the government's decision to block it all the more contentious in the eyes of opposition members.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence at Stake

The specific issues the Opposition had sought to place before Parliament relate to the judiciary — an institution whose independence is considered a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's constitutional democracy. Critics warned that preventing such a debate sets a troubling precedent for the conduct of the current administration.

Political observers noted that the episode raises broader questions about the NPP government's commitment to transparent governance and respect for parliamentary convention, particularly given its repeated pledges to break from the authoritarian tendencies of previous administrations.

Democratic Norms Under Scrutiny

The incident has reignited debate about the balance of power within Parliament and the extent to which a government with a commanding majority can use procedural mechanisms to marginalise opposition voices.

The Opposition invoked Standing Orders to formally request the debate

The JVP-NPP government moved to deny the request

The matters in question pertain directly to Sri Lanka's judiciary

Opposition members condemned the decision as an affront to democratic rights

As Parliament continues its sessions, pressure is expected to mount on the Speaker to ensure that minority voices retain their constitutionally guaranteed space on the floor of the House, regardless of the political arithmetic in play.

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