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Kalutara Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs. 900,000 Bribe

24 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Kalutara Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs. 900,000 Bribe

A Police Inspector attached to the Special Crime Investigation Bureau of the Kalutara Police Headquarters has been arrested after being caught accepting a bribe of Rs. 900,000 from a businessman, authorities confirmed.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the country's primary anti-corruption body, during a carefully coordinated sting operation.

Officer Caught in the Act

The Inspector, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, was apprehended at the moment of accepting the substantial cash payment from the businessman involved. The operation marks another significant step by CIABOC in its ongoing crackdown on corrupt law enforcement officials across the island.

CIABOC's Continued Anti-Corruption Drive

This latest arrest highlights growing concerns over corruption within Sri Lanka's police service, particularly among officers entrusted with specialised investigative responsibilities. The Special Crime Investigation Bureau is mandated to handle serious criminal matters, making the alleged conduct of the arrested officer all the more troubling for public confidence in law enforcement.

CIABOC has been increasingly active in recent months, pursuing cases involving public officials who abuse their positions for personal financial gain. The commission has urged members of the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption through its official channels.

The arrested Inspector is expected to be produced before the relevant courts, and the investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 24 Jun 2026

inspector some more. ppl who supposed to protect us doing this nonsense.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 24 Jun 2026

good job CIABOC actually. rare to see someone high rank get nabbed.

R
Roshan Bandara 24 Jun 2026

900,000 rupees? and this is only the one they caught. imagine the rest.

K
Kasun Perera 24 Jun 2026

exactly men, for every one caught ten more still doing it daily.

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