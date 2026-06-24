IMF Technical Team Extends Sri Lanka Visit Through End of June

A staff mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is currently present in Sri Lanka and is scheduled to remain in the country until June 30, as the island nation continues its engagement with the global lender under its ongoing economic recovery programme.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka presses ahead with a series of structural reforms and fiscal adjustments tied to its IMF-supported bailout arrangement, which has been central to the country's efforts to stabilise its economy following the devastating financial crisis of 2022.

Purpose of the Mission

IMF staff missions of this nature typically involve a series of technical discussions and policy reviews with government officials, central bank representatives, and other key stakeholders. The team assesses progress on agreed reform benchmarks and engages in consultations that help shape the path forward for the programme.

Sri Lanka secured a four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement with the IMF in 2023, providing a critical lifeline as the country worked to restructure its debt and restore macroeconomic stability. Since then, successive review missions have monitored the implementation of conditions attached to the programme.

Ongoing Recovery Effort

The presence of the IMF team underscores the continued importance of maintaining momentum in Sri Lanka's recovery trajectory. Authorities have been working to meet revenue targets, strengthen foreign reserves, and advance debt restructuring agreements with bilateral and commercial creditors.

The outcome of this mission is expected to feed into the IMF's broader assessment of Sri Lanka's programme performance, with findings likely to inform decisions regarding future disbursements under the facility.

Sri Lankans and market observers will be closely watching for any statements or conclusions released by the Fund upon the conclusion of the mission at the end of the month.