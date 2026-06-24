Chamari Athapaththu Blazes Tournament-Best Century to Inspire Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a commanding performance with the bat, striking a superb 106 to register the highest individual score of the tournament and lead her side with distinction.

A Captain's Knock

Athapaththu's century was described as "dominant" by observers, reflecting the authority and control with which she constructed her innings. The knock underlined why she remains one of the most feared batters in women's cricket on the global stage, capable of taking any attack apart on her day.

The century not only showcased her personal brilliance but also provided Sri Lanka with a platform that lifted the entire team's performance. Her ability to anchor an innings while maintaining an aggressive scoring rate has long been her hallmark, and this latest effort was no different.

A Record-Breaking Effort

The 106 stands as the highest individual score recorded at the tournament so far, a milestone that will bring considerable pride to Sri Lankan cricket fans across the island and the diaspora. For a team that has been working hard to establish itself as a consistent force in the women's game, a performance of this magnitude from their captain carries enormous significance.

Inspiration for Women's Cricket in Sri Lanka

Athapaththu has long served as the face of Sri Lanka women's cricket, inspiring a new generation of young female cricketers to take up the sport. Innings of this quality only add to her legendary status and reinforce the growing profile of the women's game in Sri Lanka.

Cricket fans and officials across Sri Lanka will be hoping that this magnificent century from their captain can propel the team deeper into the tournament and deliver further memorable moments on the international stage.

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