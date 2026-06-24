Chamari Athapaththu Blazes Brilliant Century to Reignite Sri Lanka's Semi-final Dream

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a breathtaking century that has kept her side's hopes of reaching the semi-finals firmly alive, producing one of the standout individual performances of the tournament so far.

A Captain's Knock When It Mattered Most

Athapaththu rose to the occasion under immense pressure, crafting a stunning hundred that reminded the cricketing world exactly why she is regarded as one of the most dangerous batters in women's cricket today. Her innings provided the backbone of Sri Lanka's total and injected renewed confidence into a campaign that needed a decisive turning point.

The left-handed opener played with characteristic aggression and poise, combining powerful strokeplay with calculated shot selection to dismantle the opposition's bowling attack. Her knock drew widespread admiration from fans and cricket observers across the island and beyond.

Semi-final Qualification Still Within Reach

Sri Lanka's path to the knockout stages of the tournament remains open following the result, with Athapaththu's contribution proving pivotal in keeping the team's net run rate and points tally competitive. The victory, driven in large part by her century, places the side in a stronger position heading into the remaining group stage fixtures.

For Sri Lankan supporters, who have rallied passionately behind the women's team throughout the tournament, the performance has reignited excitement and belief that a historic semi-final berth is achievable.

Athapaththu's Continued Brilliance

This latest century adds yet another landmark achievement to Athapaththu's already distinguished career. She has long served as the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's women's batting lineup, frequently standing between her side and defeat while also powering them to victory on the biggest stages.

Athapaththu is widely recognised as Sri Lanka's most prolific women's batter in international cricket

She has consistently led from the front as both captain and top-order batter

Her centuries have often come in high-pressure, must-win situations for Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka gear up for their remaining fixtures, the entire nation will be watching closely, hopeful that Athapaththu and her teammates can carry this momentum through to a well-deserved place in the semi-finals.

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