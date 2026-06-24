Canadian Teen Caught Smuggling Rs. 352 Million Worth of Hashish at Bandaranaike International Airport

Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant drug bust at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, arresting an 18-year-old Canadian girl after discovering 36 kilograms of hashish concealed in her possession.

Major Haul Intercepted at Gateway to Sri Lanka

The young woman, a Canadian national aged 18, was apprehended by alert customs officials during routine screening procedures at the island's main international gateway. The seized hashish has been valued at approximately Rs. 352 million, marking it as one of the more substantial drug interceptions recorded at the airport in recent times.

The 36-kilogram consignment of the cannabis-derived narcotic was uncovered during the inspection process, raising serious questions about international drug trafficking networks that may be attempting to use Sri Lanka as either a transit point or a destination for illegal substances.

Authorities Heighten Vigilance Against Drug Smuggling

Sri Lanka Customs has in recent years intensified its surveillance and screening operations at BIA, working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to curb the flow of narcotics through the country's borders. This latest arrest underscores the continued threat posed by international drug smuggling operations.

The arrested teenager is currently in the custody of the relevant authorities, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the operation, including the origin of the drugs, intended destination, and whether any wider trafficking network is involved.

Suspect: 18-year-old Canadian national (female)

Quantity seized: 36 kilograms of hashish

Estimated street value: Rs. 352 million

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake

Hashish, a concentrated form of cannabis resin, is classified as a prohibited narcotic substance under Sri Lankan law, and those convicted of trafficking face severe penalties under the country's Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

Sri Lanka Customs officials continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling through the country's ports and airports.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, with authorities likely to examine the suspect's travel history and communications as part of the probe.

Related Video