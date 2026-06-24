Cabinet Scraps Indelible Ink Requirement After Two Decades of Use in Sri Lankan Elections

Sri Lanka is set to move away from one of its most longstanding electoral practices, after the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to discontinue the mandatory use of indelible ink at elections across the country.

The proposal, put forward by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has received full Cabinet backing, marking a significant shift in how the country manages voter verification at the polls.

A Practice Dating Back Two Decades

The use of indelible ink has been a fixture of Sri Lankan elections since 2004. The ink, typically applied to a voter's finger, served as a visible deterrent against multiple voting, providing election officials with a straightforward method of identifying those who had already cast their ballots.

However, under the existing legal framework, election staff have also been required to verify voter identity through valid identification documents — a parallel process that authorities now appear to consider sufficient on its own.

A Shift Towards Document-Based Verification

With the Cabinet's approval, the government intends to remove the legal obligation for indelible ink from the country's electoral process, placing greater reliance on formal identification checks carried out by polling officials.

The decision reflects a broader effort by the Dissanayake administration to review and modernise established electoral procedures, streamlining processes that have been in place for years without fundamental reassessment.

Further details regarding the implementation timeline and any necessary legislative amendments are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.