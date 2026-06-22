Sri Lanka Records Over 1,000 Dengue Cases in a Single Day, Raising Alarm

Sri Lanka is facing a serious public health concern after health authorities confirmed that more than 1,000 dengue cases were reported within a single 24-hour period, signalling a sharp escalation in the island's ongoing battle against the mosquito-borne disease.

Daily Case Count Crosses Alarming Threshold

According to the Acting Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, a total of 1,069 dengue patients were recorded across the country within the past 24 hours. Health officials are treating the spike with urgency, as such a figure within a single day reflects a significant strain on the country's public health infrastructure.

A Growing Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a recurring seasonal threat in Sri Lanka. However, a single-day count surpassing the 1,000 mark raises fresh concerns about the pace at which the disease is currently spreading across communities.

Health authorities are urging the public to take immediate preventive measures to curb the further spread of the virus. Key steps recommended by officials include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes, gardens, and workplaces where mosquitoes breed

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk

Seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body aches develop

Cooperating with local health inspectors conducting awareness and fumigation drives

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

With the rainy season creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, health officials warn that case numbers could continue to rise if preventive action is not taken at both the community and household levels. Hospitals and clinics across the country have been placed on alert to manage the increased patient load effectively.

The National Dengue Control Unit continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating with regional health authorities to mount a swift response to contain the outbreak.

Residents across all provinces are encouraged to stay informed through official health advisories and to report mosquito breeding sites to their nearest public health inspector without delay.

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