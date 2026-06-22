Sri Lanka Courts UAE Investors to Position Colombo Port City as Premier South Asian Business Hub

Sri Lanka has taken its investment pitch directly to the United Arab Emirates, engaging prominent business leaders in a bid to position the Colombo Port City as the premier gateway for commerce across South Asia.

Building Bridges with UAE Capital

Senior Sri Lankan officials and representatives met with influential figures from the UAE business community in a concerted effort to showcase the immense potential of the ambitious Colombo Port City project. The outreach underscores Colombo's determination to attract foreign direct investment and establish itself as a competitive regional financial and commercial centre.

The engagement forms part of a broader diplomatic and economic strategy by Sri Lanka to rebuild investor confidence following the country's severe economic crisis, while simultaneously highlighting the unique advantages that the Port City development offers to international businesses seeking a strategic South Asian base.

Port City's Strategic Promise

Situated on reclaimed land adjacent to the historic Colombo coastline, the Colombo Port City is designed to function as a special economic zone offering a distinct regulatory framework, competitive tax incentives, and world-class infrastructure. Proponents argue that its geographic position makes it an ideal hub for companies looking to tap into the broader South Asian market.

Access to a regional market of over two billion consumers

A dedicated special economic zone with streamlined regulations

State-of-the-art infrastructure and modern amenities

Strategic positioning along major Indian Ocean shipping routes

Why the UAE Matters

The UAE, home to global business centres such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, represents a critical source of foreign investment and entrepreneurial expertise. By engaging directly with UAE business leaders, Sri Lanka is signalling its intent to forge meaningful commercial partnerships with one of the world's most dynamic investment communities.

Sri Lanka's outreach to UAE investors reflects a clear recognition that attracting Gulf capital could serve as a catalyst for the Port City's transformation into a genuine South Asian business destination.

The move is seen as timely, as global investors continue to seek emerging market opportunities with strong growth trajectories. Sri Lanka, navigating its path to economic recovery, is keen to demonstrate that the Port City offers a stable, forward-looking environment for long-term business commitments.

A Vision for Regional Leadership

Sri Lankan authorities have consistently championed the Port City as a transformative project capable of reshaping the country's economic landscape. If successful in drawing significant UAE investment, the development could accelerate job creation, boost foreign exchange earnings, and cement Colombo's reputation as a serious contender among Asia's emerging financial centres.

With competition from regional hubs intensifying, Sri Lanka's proactive engagement with UAE business communities signals a determined push to ensure the Colombo Port City fulfils its considerable promise.