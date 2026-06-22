Sevanagala Man Nabbed for Allegedly Selling Cannabis-Laced Sweets to Schoolchildren

A 26-year-old man from Sevanagala has been taken into custody by the Galnewa Police on suspicion of selling cannabis-infused madana modaka — traditional Sri Lankan sweets — reportedly targeted at schoolchildren in the area.

Arrest Details

The suspect was apprehended following a police operation in the Galnewa area, where authorities received information suggesting that the sweets laced with cannabis were being deliberately marketed to young students. The arrest has raised serious concerns among parents, educators, and community leaders about the safety of children in the region.

A Disturbing Trend

The use of traditional confectionery as a vehicle for distributing illegal substances represents a particularly alarming development, as such sweets are widely trusted and commonly consumed by children. Authorities warn that madana modaka, which are familiar treats in Sri Lankan households, could easily be used to deceive unsuspecting young buyers.

Investigation Ongoing

Galnewa Police have launched a broader investigation to determine the full extent of the distribution network and whether other individuals may be involved. The suspect remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Law enforcement officials are urging parents and school authorities to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity involving the sale of food items or sweets to children near school premises.

Authorities have stressed that those found guilty of exploiting children through the distribution of narcotics will face the full force of the law.

The case has been referred to the relevant judicial authorities, and the suspect is expected to appear before a magistrate in due course.