Met Department Warns of Thundershowers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 22 June 2026, cautioning residents across several provinces and districts to expect intermittent showers and thundershowers throughout the day.
Affected Regions
According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at times in the following areas:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- North-western Province
- Galle District
- Matara District
- Kandy District
- Nuwara-Eliya District
Public Advisory
Residents and commuters in the affected provinces and districts are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly during periods of thundershower activity. Those travelling through mountainous areas such as Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy should remain especially vigilant given the potential for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.
The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and urges the public to stay updated through official forecasts as conditions may change throughout the day.
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Western province every june like clockwork, nothing new here
Met department finally giving warning ahead of time, appreciated
Kandy also getting rain? already flooded last week no
yes yako my whole road was underwater, dont want that again