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Met Department Warns of Thundershowers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts

22 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Met Department Warns of Thundershowers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 22 June 2026, cautioning residents across several provinces and districts to expect intermittent showers and thundershowers throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at times in the following areas:

  • Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • North-western Province
  • Galle District
  • Matara District
  • Kandy District
  • Nuwara-Eliya District

Public Advisory

Residents and commuters in the affected provinces and districts are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly during periods of thundershower activity. Those travelling through mountainous areas such as Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy should remain especially vigilant given the potential for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and urges the public to stay updated through official forecasts as conditions may change throughout the day.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 22 Jun 2026

Western province every june like clockwork, nothing new here

K
Kasun Perera 22 Jun 2026

Met department finally giving warning ahead of time, appreciated

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 22 Jun 2026

Kandy also getting rain? already flooded last week no

O
Oshadi Senanayake 22 Jun 2026

yes yako my whole road was underwater, dont want that again

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