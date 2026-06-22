Emirates Marks 40 Years of Flying to Colombo, Eyes Stronger Tourism and Trade Links With Sri Lanka

Emirates airline has reached a significant milestone, marking four decades of continuous operations between Dubai and Colombo — a partnership that has grown from modest beginnings into one of the most important aviation links in South Asia.

Four Decades of Unbroken Service

Since its first flight to Bandaranaike International Airport in the mid-1980s, Emirates has steadily expanded its Sri Lanka operations, weathering the country's civil conflict, the 2004 tsunami, and more recently the severe economic crisis that gripped the island. The airline's perseverance through these turbulent periods underscores its long-term commitment to the Sri Lankan market.

Three Daily Flights Anchoring Connectivity

Today, Emirates operates three daily flights between Dubai and Colombo, providing passengers and cargo shippers with frequent, reliable access to the airline's vast global network. This frequency places Sri Lanka among the better-connected destinations in the region, offering travellers seamless onward routing to hundreds of cities across Europe, Africa, the Americas and beyond.

Cargo Growth Supporting Trade

Beyond passenger travel, Emirates has highlighted meaningful growth in its cargo operations on the Colombo route. Sri Lanka's export sectors — including garments, tea, spices and fresh produce — have benefited considerably from reliable air freight capacity, helping local businesses reach international markets more efficiently. The expansion of cargo services reflects the airline's recognition of Sri Lanka's potential as a trade and logistics hub in the Indian Ocean region.

Tourism Expansion in the Spotlight

Looking ahead, Emirates has signalled an optimistic outlook for tourism growth, noting that improved air connectivity is a critical driver in attracting high-spending international visitors to Sri Lanka. As the country works to rebuild its tourism industry following years of economic hardship, the airline's sustained investment in the route is seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's recovery and long-term appeal as a destination.

Three daily flights currently operate between Dubai and Colombo

Cargo volumes on the route have recorded notable growth

The airline first began Colombo operations forty years ago

Future plans include supporting Sri Lanka's tourism sector expansion

Emirates' four-decade presence in Sri Lanka stands as one of the most enduring commitments by a foreign carrier to this market, reflecting confidence in the country's people, economy and strategic location.

As Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery, the role of established international partners such as Emirates in maintaining trade corridors and tourist arrivals will remain pivotal. The airline's anniversary comes at a moment when the country is actively seeking to attract foreign investment and restore its reputation as one of Asia's premier travel destinations.