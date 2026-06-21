Wellawatte Man Nabbed by Financial Crimes Unit Over Large-Scale Dollar Fraud Scheme

A 35-year-old man from the Colombo suburb of Wellawatte has been taken into custody by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) in connection with an alleged large-scale dollar scam, authorities confirmed.

FCID Steps In

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division, Sri Lanka's specialised law enforcement unit tasked with probing high-value financial offences, moved to arrest the suspect following an investigation into suspected fraudulent foreign currency dealings.

The accused, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, is believed to have been operating a significant scheme involving the illegal manipulation or misappropriation of United States dollars, according to investigators.

What Is Known So Far

The suspect is a 35-year-old male resident of Wellawatte, a coastal neighbourhood in Colombo.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

The case involves allegations of a large-scale dollar-related financial fraud.

Investigation Ongoing

The FCID is continuing its investigation into the matter, and further details regarding the nature of the scheme, the amounts involved, and any potential accomplices are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether additional arrests are anticipated in connection with the case. The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

Financial crimes involving foreign currency remain a serious concern for Sri Lankan authorities, particularly in the context of the country's ongoing efforts to stabilise its economy and rebuild foreign exchange reserves.

Further updates are expected as the investigation develops.