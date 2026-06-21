Sri Lanka A Captain Dismisses Talk of Targeting Sooryavanshi After On-Field Confrontation

Sri Lanka A captain has offered a straightforward response to speculation that teenage Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be deliberately targeted by his side following a heated on-field exchange during their ongoing series.

Confrontation Sparks Controversy

The incident, which drew widespread attention from cricket fans and media alike, occurred during the match between India A and Sri Lanka A, with the young Sooryavanshi — already making waves in the cricket world at a remarkably young age — finding himself at the centre of a fiery altercation on the pitch.

The confrontation quickly fuelled debate about whether Sri Lanka A's bowlers and fielders would look to unsettle the prodigious youngster through targeted tactics as the series progressed.

Captain's Blunt Response

However, Sri Lanka A's skipper was having none of it, delivering a candid and composed assessment when questioned about the possibility of his team singling out Sooryavanshi for special treatment.

The captain made it clear that his side's focus remains firmly on professional cricket and executing their game plan, rather than engaging in any personal vendettas or psychological ploys directed at any individual opposition player.

Sooryavanshi's Rising Star

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket, drawing comparisons to some of the country's greats and attracting global attention with his aggressive and technically sound batting displays at such a tender age.

His performances in the series have underscored why the cricketing world has taken notice, and the on-field incident has only served to raise the profile of what has been a competitive and compelling contest between the two sides.

As the series continues, all eyes will be on how both teams approach the remaining fixtures and whether the electric atmosphere generated by the confrontation adds further intensity to an already engaging battle between two of Asia's prominent cricketing nations.

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