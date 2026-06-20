Sri Lanka A Officials Under Fire After Young Indian Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Allegedly Told to "Go Home

Incident sparks controversy during Sri Lanka A vs India A clash

A diplomatic storm has erupted in South Asian cricket following a deeply troubling incident during the Sri Lanka A versus India A series, in which teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was allegedly told to "go home" by officials on the Sri Lankan side. The remark, directed at the young prodigy, has drawn sharp criticism from cricket circles across the region and beyond.

What reportedly happened

During the course of the competitive A-team series between the two nations, an altercation or verbal exchange reportedly occurred in which Sooryavanshi — already widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket — was subjected to the dismissive instruction to leave. While the precise context of the remark remains a point of debate, the incident has been widely condemned as unsportsmanlike and inappropriate, particularly given the player's age and status as a rising star.

The episode has raised serious questions about player conduct, official behaviour, and the standards expected during bilateral cricket engagements at this level.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a teenage Indian cricketer who has captured the imagination of fans and selectors alike with his extraordinary batting ability at a remarkably young age. His performances have generated enormous excitement within Indian cricket, and he is widely considered a future star of the national side. The fact that such a player was allegedly subjected to disrespectful treatment has amplified public outrage over the incident.

Reactions from the cricket community

The controversy has triggered strong reactions from fans, former cricketers, and commentators. Many have called for a formal investigation and a clear explanation from the relevant cricket boards. Critics have stressed that A-team series exist not only to develop competitive cricket but also to nurture young talent in a respectful and professional environment.

Calls have been made for Sri Lanka Cricket to address the incident officially

Indian cricket supporters expressed frustration and disappointment on social media

Former players from both countries urged calm while demanding accountability

Questions have been raised about the oversight and conduct protocols in place during the series

Sri Lanka Cricket yet to issue a formal statement

At the time of reporting, Sri Lanka Cricket had not released a comprehensive official statement addressing the specific allegations surrounding the incident. The silence from administrators has only fuelled further speculation and public frustration, with many demanding transparency and a swift resolution.

The treatment of young players — regardless of nationality — must always reflect the values of sportsmanship and mutual respect that cricket has long stood for.

Broader implications for Sri Lanka-India cricket relations

Sri Lanka and India share one of the most historically rich cricketing rivalries in the world, with ties that extend far beyond the boundary ropes. Incidents such as this, if left unaddressed, risk casting a shadow over that relationship. Both cricket boards are expected to engage in dialogue to ensure that the values of the game are upheld and that young players on both sides are protected from any form of hostile or disrespectful behaviour during international engagements.

As the matter continues to generate discussion, all eyes will be on how Sri Lanka Cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India respond in the days ahead.

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