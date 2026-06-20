Mount Lavinia Court Issues Notice to Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake Over Gold-Plated T-56 Rifle Case

Former minister Duminda Dissanayake has been re-named as a suspect in a high-profile case involving a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle, after the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court ordered that a formal notice be issued summoning him to appear before court.

Court Orders Former Minister to Appear

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court issued the directive requiring Dissanayake to present himself before the court in connection with the case centred on the illegal possession of the ornate gold-plated T-56 firearm. The order marks a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention given the prominent political profile of the accused.

Dissanayake, who previously served as a cabinet minister, now faces fresh legal scrutiny as authorities move to formally re-establish his status as a suspect in the proceedings. The gold-plated T-56 rifle at the centre of the case has been a subject of controversy, raising questions about the circumstances under which such a weapon came to be in private possession.

A Case That Has Lingered in the Courts

The legal matter involving the customised assault rifle has seen several twists over the course of its proceedings. The re-naming of Dissanayake as a suspect signals that investigators and prosecutors intend to pursue the case with renewed vigour, ensuring that all individuals believed to be connected to the weapon are held accountable before the law.

The notice issued by the magistrate requires Dissanayake to appear in court, and failure to comply could result in further legal consequences. Legal observers are watching the case closely, particularly given the broader implications it carries regarding the illegal possession of military-grade firearms by individuals in positions of political power.

Public and Political Significance

Cases involving former ministers and serious criminal allegations invariably attract significant public interest in Sri Lanka, where accountability for those who once held high office remains a deeply felt concern among citizens. The gold-plated nature of the weapon in question has only added to the notoriety of the case, underscoring the unusual and troubling circumstances surrounding its alleged possession.

Further hearings are expected to shed more light on the full extent of the allegations against Dissanayake and any other parties involved. The Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court is anticipated to set a date for the former minister's appearance following the issuance of the formal notice.

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