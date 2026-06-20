Manhunt Launched for Software Engineer Suspected of Abandoning Girlfriend's Body in Parked Car Near Teldeniya Hospital

Sri Lankan police have launched an island-wide manhunt for a software engineer who is suspected of leaving the body of his girlfriend inside an abandoned vehicle parked near the Teldeniya Hospital premises.

Victim Identified as Ampara Physiotherapist

The deceased has been identified as Shamya Darshani, 34, a qualified physiotherapist who was employed at the Ampara District General Hospital. Investigators discovered her body inside the parked car, prompting an immediate criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Suspect Remains at Large

Authorities have identified the prime suspect as the victim's boyfriend, a software engineer, who is believed to have fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle containing her body. Police are currently conducting an intensive search operation to locate and apprehend the suspect, who remains at large.

Investigation Ongoing

Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed details regarding the cause of death or the events that led to the discovery of the body. Investigators are working to piece together the sequence of events that preceded the tragic incident.

The case has drawn widespread public attention, particularly given that both individuals involved held professional positions within the country's healthcare and technology sectors. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Related Video