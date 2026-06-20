Lanka Salt Company General Manager Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Commission Over Procurement Fraud

The General Manager of the Lanka Salt Company, R.M. Prassanna, was arrested yesterday by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on suspicion of engaging in corrupt practices linked to procurement processes within the state-owned entity.

Authorities confirmed that Prassanna was taken into custody following an investigation into alleged irregularities in procurement-related activities at the company. The arrest marks the latest in a series of actions taken by CIABOC as part of broader efforts to clamp down on corruption within Sri Lanka's state sector institutions.

Senior Official in Custody

The detention of a General Manager-level official at a government-linked commercial entity has drawn significant attention, underscoring growing concerns about accountability and transparency in the management of state enterprises. Lanka Salt Company, which operates under government oversight, plays a key role in the production and distribution of salt across the island.

CIABOC, Sri Lanka's primary anti-bribery watchdog, has been increasingly active in pursuing high-profile cases involving public officials and state institution employees suspected of misusing their positions for personal gain.

Investigation Ongoing

Further details regarding the specific nature of the alleged procurement violations are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. It remains unclear at this stage whether any additional individuals connected to the case are being sought by authorities.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course, as legal proceedings get underway.

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