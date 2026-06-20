India's PhonePe Brings UPI Cross-Border Payments to Sri Lanka

Indian Fintech Giant Expands Digital Payment Reach into Sri Lanka

Indian digital payments platform PhonePe has officially launched cross-border Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment services in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India's homegrown payment technology across South Asia.

What This Means for Users

The move enables users to conduct seamless financial transactions between India and Sri Lanka using the UPI framework, a system that has revolutionised digital payments within India and is now steadily gaining traction on the international stage.

Sri Lanka becomes one of the latest countries to be brought into the growing UPI ecosystem, joining a number of nations across Asia and beyond where Indian payment infrastructure has been extended in recent years.

A Boost for Trade and Tourism

The introduction of cross-border UPI payments is expected to offer considerable convenience to Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka, as well as to businesses and individuals engaged in trade and financial transfers between the two neighbouring nations.

Indian visitors to Sri Lanka can make payments directly using their UPI-linked accounts without the need for currency exchange at every transaction point.

Sri Lankan merchants accepting UPI payments stand to benefit from increased business with Indian tourists.

The development is anticipated to further strengthen bilateral economic ties between India and Sri Lanka.

PhonePe's Growing Global Ambitions

PhonePe, one of India's leading fintech companies, has been aggressively expanding its footprint beyond Indian borders as part of a broader strategy to internationalise the UPI standard. The platform's entry into Sri Lanka reflects both the growing confidence in UPI as a global payment standard and the deepening economic relationship between Colombo and New Delhi.

The launch represents a tangible step towards a more connected and digitally integrated South Asian economy, reducing friction in cross-border transactions for everyday users and businesses alike.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and works to attract greater tourist inflows and foreign investment, the availability of widely used Indian digital payment solutions could serve as an added incentive for Indian travellers and investors engaging with the island nation.

Related Video