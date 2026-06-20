GCE O/L Examination Results for 2025 Now Available Online

The Department of Examinations Sri Lanka has officially released the results of the 2025 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level Examination, bringing an end to the anxious wait for thousands of students and their families across the island.

How to Access Your Results

Students who sat the 2025 GCE O/L Examination can now check their results through the Department of Examinations' official online portal at doenets.lk. Candidates are advised to have their index numbers ready when accessing the results online.

Re-scrutiny Applications Open

Along with the release of results, the Department of Examinations has also opened the process for students who wish to apply for a re-scrutiny of their answer scripts. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results are encouraged to follow the official re-scrutiny application procedure as outlined by the Department.

A Significant Milestone

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination is one of the most important academic milestones in a Sri Lankan student's educational journey, determining eligibility for Advanced Level studies and shaping future academic and career pathways.

Students, parents, and guardians are urged to access results only through official government channels to avoid misinformation and to follow the Department's guidelines carefully regarding any further examination-related procedures.

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