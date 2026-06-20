Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa Indicted at Colombo High Court on Corruption Charges

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has formally filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two co-defendants on corruption-related charges.

Indictments Lodged Before Colombo High Court

The indictments were filed on Wednesday, 19th, marking a significant development in the ongoing anti-corruption proceedings involving the former State Minister. CIABOC, Sri Lanka's primary body tasked with investigating and prosecuting bribery and corruption offences, initiated the formal legal process by presenting the charges before the High Court in Colombo.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a member of the prominent Rajapaksa political family, is named as the principal defendant in the case. Two additional individuals have also been named as defendants in the indictments, though further details regarding their identities and the precise nature of the charges are expected to be disclosed as proceedings advance.

CIABOC's Role in the Case

CIABOC is constitutionally mandated to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption involving public officials and other individuals. The filing of formal indictments before the High Court signals that the commission has gathered sufficient evidence to pursue a full prosecution against those named.

The case is expected to attract considerable public attention given the political profile of the primary defendant and the broader climate of accountability that has taken hold in Sri Lanka in recent years.

Further court proceedings are anticipated as the case moves forward through the judicial process.