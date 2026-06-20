Deputy Minister Chathuranga Hits Back at Harsha Over Tax Reform Criticism

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has come out strongly in defence of the government's ongoing tax and economic reform programme, directing sharp criticism at opposition politician Harsha de Silva over what he described as misleading and politically motivated attacks on the administration's fiscal policies.

Government Stands Firm on Reform Agenda

Speaking publicly on the matter, Deputy Minister Abeysinghe insisted that the tax reforms being implemented by the current government are a necessary and carefully considered response to Sri Lanka's economic challenges. He argued that the opposition's criticism lacks substance and is aimed at scoring political points rather than offering constructive alternatives for the country's recovery.

Abeysinghe accused Harsha de Silva of misrepresenting the impact of the tax measures on ordinary Sri Lankans, asserting that the reforms are designed to create a more equitable and sustainable revenue base for the country going forward.

Opposition's Stance Under Fire

The Deputy Minister did not hold back in his rebuke, questioning the credibility of the opposition's economic arguments given their own track record in government. He maintained that the reform programme, while demanding sacrifices from the public in the short term, is firmly aligned with Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery roadmap.

Abeysinghe emphasised that the government remains committed to its reform targets and will not be deterred by what he characterised as opportunistic political opposition from those who previously held power.

The exchange underscores the deepening divide between the ruling administration and opposition parties over the direction of Sri Lanka's economic policy as the country continues its efforts to stabilise its finances and restore growth.

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