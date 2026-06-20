Colombo Court Stands Firm on Arrest Warrant Against Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa

A Sri Lankan court has declined to recall an arrest warrant that had been issued against former Finance Minister and senior politician Basil Rajapaksa, signalling that legal proceedings against the prominent political figure will continue to move forward.

Court Rejects Bid to Set Aside Warrant

The court's refusal to withdraw the warrant represents a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Basil Rajapaksa, a founding member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and one of the most influential members of the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

Attempts made on behalf of the former minister to have the warrant recalled were unsuccessful, with the court opting to keep the legal measure in place. The decision underscores the judiciary's determination to ensure that due process is followed regardless of the political standing of the individuals involved.

Background to the Warrant

Basil Rajapaksa, who served as Finance Minister during a particularly turbulent period in Sri Lanka's recent history, has faced mounting legal scrutiny in the years following his tenure. He was a central figure in the administration that oversaw the country's catastrophic economic collapse in 2022, which triggered widespread public unrest and ultimately led to the ousting of the Rajapaksa government.

The warrant had previously been issued by the court following the former minister's failure to appear before it as required, prompting legal representatives to subsequently seek its recall — a request the court has now firmly denied.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Political Landscape

The ruling is likely to send a strong message across Sri Lanka's political establishment that the courts are willing to hold senior politicians accountable through established legal mechanisms. Legal observers have noted that the decision reflects a broader shift in judicial confidence when dealing with high-profile cases involving former members of government.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured severe hardships during the economic crisis — including fuel shortages, lengthy power cuts, and soaring prices for essential goods — the court's refusal to recall the warrant may be seen as a step toward greater accountability.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Basil Rajapaksa and his legal team will respond to the court's latest ruling, and whether further legal challenges will be pursued in the days ahead.

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