UNP Demands Answers on Whether Government Accessed FBI Findings from Easter Sunday Attack Probe

The United National Party (UNP) has called on the government to come clean on whether it has taken steps to obtain evidence and documents compiled by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as part of its probe into the devastating Easter Sunday terrorist attacks of 2019.

Party Raises Accountability Questions

In a formal statement issued yesterday, the UNP urged the government to clarify its position on accessing the findings gathered through the American investigation into the coordinated bomb attacks that claimed over 260 lives on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, targeting churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka.

The party reminded the public that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had previously taken steps to engage United States authorities in connection with the investigation, underlining the significance of any intelligence and forensic material the FBI may have compiled during its inquiry.

Transparency Demanded Over Foreign Intelligence

The UNP's call reflects growing concern among opposition parties and civil society that the full scope of foreign investigative findings related to the attacks has not been made adequately available to Sri Lankan authorities or disclosed to the public.

The Easter Sunday bombings, carried out by local Islamist extremists with suspected international links, remain one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in Sri Lanka's modern history. Despite multiple domestic inquiries and a Presidential Commission of Investigation, questions surrounding the full chain of intelligence failures and external connections continue to linger.

Pressure Mounts on Government

By raising this issue now, the UNP is intensifying pressure on the current administration to demonstrate that it is actively pursuing all available avenues to deliver justice to victims and their families. The party has stressed that any evidence held by foreign investigative agencies should be formally requested and incorporated into ongoing accountability processes.

The government is yet to issue an official response to the UNP's demand. Families of the victims have long called for a thorough and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned, including full cooperation with international partners who assisted in the aftermath of the attacks.