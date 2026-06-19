Treasury Theft Creditor Paid USD 2.5 Million While Investigation Questions Linger

A creditor at the centre of a high-profile Treasury fraud case has been paid the full sum of USD 2.5 million — equivalent to nearly one billion rupees — on the instructions of the Finance Ministry, even as questions continue to swirl over whether the original theft from public funds was ever properly investigated.

Payment Made Despite Unresolved Investigation

The development, confirmed through official inquiries, reveals that the Finance Ministry directed the relevant payments to be made to the legitimate creditor involved in the case. The move effectively means that Sri Lankan taxpayers have borne the financial burden of a fraud that critics argue was never subjected to a thorough and transparent inquiry.

The stolen funds, amounting to approximately 1 billion rupees at current exchange rates, were originally siphoned from the state Treasury, raising serious concerns about the safeguarding of public money and the accountability mechanisms in place within key government financial institutions.

Calls for Accountability Grow Louder

Accusations have persisted among opposition figures, civil society representatives, and financial watchdogs that the investigation into how the funds were stolen in the first place was inadequate and lacked transparency. Critics argue that settling the payment without first reaching a conclusive resolution on the fraud sends a troubling message about institutional accountability in Sri Lanka.

USD 2.5 million (nearly Rs. 1 billion) stolen from the Treasury

Finance Ministry instructed full payment to the legitimate creditor

The Sri Lankan public effectively absorbs the financial loss

Investigations into the original theft remain a subject of controversy

Public Funds at Stake

The case has drawn renewed attention to the vulnerabilities within Sri Lanka's public financial management systems, particularly at a time when the country continues to navigate a challenging economic recovery following its unprecedented debt crisis. Analysts warn that failure to prosecute those responsible for such thefts undermines public confidence in state institutions and sets a dangerous precedent.

The payment of nearly one billion rupees from public coffers, without a clear resolution of who was responsible for the original theft, raises fundamental questions about justice and fiscal governance in Sri Lanka.

The Finance Ministry has yet to issue a detailed public statement explaining the rationale behind the payment or providing an update on the status of the ongoing investigation into the theft itself. Further developments in the case are expected to attract significant scrutiny from parliamentary oversight committees and anti-corruption bodies.

Related Video