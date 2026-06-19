SriLankan Airlines Flight Struck by Lightning Shortly After Colombo Departure

A SriLankan Airlines Airbus A330 operating a scheduled service from Colombo to Sydney, Australia was struck by lightning on Friday, 12 June 2026, approximately 45 minutes after taking off from Bandaranaike International Airport.

Loud Bang and Blinding Flash Alarm Passengers

Passengers and crew aboard the flight were startled when a deafening bang rang through the cabin, accompanied by an intense flash of light. The sudden and dramatic event was consistent with a lightning strike, sending alarm through those on board.

Engine Believed to Have Been Affected

According to available information, the aircraft's left engine, designated as the number one engine, appeared to have been impacted by the suspected lightning strike. The full extent of any damage to the aircraft was not immediately confirmed at the time of the incident.

Aircraft Safety Under Scrutiny

Modern commercial aircraft are designed and certified to withstand lightning strikes, which are a relatively common occurrence in aviation. However, the apparent impact on the engine has raised questions that aviation authorities are expected to investigate thoroughly.

SriLankan Airlines has not yet issued a formal public statement detailing the outcome of the flight or the condition of the aircraft and those on board. Further updates are expected as the airline and relevant aviation authorities assess the situation and conduct a formal inquiry into the incident.

The incident is expected to be reviewed by Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority as part of standard safety investigation procedures.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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