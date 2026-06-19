Sri Lanka Tightens Import Payment Rules Under New Gazette Regulations

Sri Lanka has moved to impose stricter controls on payments related to imports, following the issuance of a Gazette Extraordinary notification under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.

New Regulatory Framework

The newly introduced regulations mark a significant shift in how import payments are governed in the country, signalling the government's intent to bring greater oversight and discipline to Sri Lanka's import trade procedures.

The Gazette Extraordinary notification formally establishes the legal basis for these tightened controls, drawing authority from the longstanding Imports and Exports (Control) Act, which has served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's trade regulation framework for decades.

What This Means for Importers

Businesses and traders engaged in importing goods into Sri Lanka are expected to be directly affected by the new rules. The regulations are designed to ensure that import payments adhere to defined procedures, reducing the risk of irregularities in foreign exchange transactions and cross-border trade flows.

Stricter documentation and compliance requirements for import payments

Greater regulatory scrutiny of foreign currency transactions linked to imports

Mandatory adherence to updated procedures outlined in the Gazette notification

Broader Economic Context

The move comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-economic crisis recovery, with authorities placing increased emphasis on managing foreign exchange reserves and stabilising the balance of payments. Tightening import payment controls is widely seen as part of broader efforts to prevent capital outflows and maintain fiscal discipline.

The Gazette Extraordinary notification issued under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 provides the legal framework for the newly enforced import payment regulations.

Industry stakeholders and importers are advised to review the full provisions of the Gazette notification to ensure full compliance with the updated requirements, as non-adherence could result in regulatory penalties under the Act.