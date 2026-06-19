Sri Lanka Set to Scrap Controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act in 2025 as Replacement Law Nears Completion

Sri Lanka is moving decisively to repeal its long-criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) this year, with the government confirming that a new replacement legislation is currently in its final stages of preparation.

Decades of Controversy

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been one of the most contentious pieces of legislation in Sri Lanka's legal history. Rights groups, civil society organisations, and international bodies have for years called for its abolition, arguing that the law has been repeatedly misused to detain individuals — particularly from minority communities — without adequate judicial oversight or due process protections.

Replacement Legislation in Final Stage

Authorities have indicated that the new anti-terrorism framework, which is intended to replace the PTA, is now in its final drafting stage. The move signals the government's commitment to aligning Sri Lanka's counter-terrorism legal framework more closely with international human rights standards, a step that has also been tied to broader economic and diplomatic engagements the country is pursuing.

The repeal of the PTA has long been a key demand from human rights advocates both locally and internationally, and its replacement with a more balanced law would mark a significant shift in Sri Lanka's legal landscape.

Why This Matters

The development carries significant implications for Sri Lanka on multiple fronts:

Hundreds of individuals detained under the PTA over the years have faced prolonged incarceration without trial, drawing sharp international criticism.

The European Union and other international partners have previously linked trade benefits and aid considerations to progress on human rights reforms, including PTA repeal.

Minority Tamil and Muslim communities, who have historically borne the brunt of PTA detentions, are expected to view the move as a step toward reconciliation and justice.

What Comes Next

The government has not yet disclosed a precise timeline for the tabling of the new legislation in Parliament, but the assurance that the process will be completed within the year has raised expectations among advocacy groups who have long campaigned for this reform. Legal experts and civil society representatives are expected to closely scrutinise the new bill to ensure it does not simply replicate the same powers under a different name.

For many Sri Lankans, the repeal of the PTA would represent more than just a legal reform — it would stand as a meaningful gesture of accountability and a renewed commitment to upholding the fundamental rights of all citizens.