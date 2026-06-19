Sri Lanka Moves to Overhaul Customs and Labour Laws in Bid to Escape 12.5% US Tariff Burden

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce sweeping reforms to its customs procedures and labour regulations as part of a strategic effort to avoid being subjected to a 12.5 percent tariff imposed by the United States, officials have indicated.

A Race Against Trade Barriers

The proposed changes come amid growing pressure on Sri Lankan exporters, particularly those in the apparel and manufacturing sectors, who stand to lose significant ground in the American market if the tariffs are allowed to take full effect. The government has signalled that it is treating the matter with urgency, recognising the outsized role that US-bound exports play in the island nation's economic recovery.

Sri Lanka currently counts the United States among its most important trading partners, with garment exports forming the backbone of the trade relationship. Any sustained tariff increase at this level could erode the price competitiveness of Sri Lankan goods against rivals from other low-cost manufacturing nations.

What the Reforms Would Involve

Authorities are looking at modernising customs frameworks to streamline trade processes and demonstrate compliance with international standards that Washington is understood to favour. On the labour front, proposed rule changes are aimed at aligning Sri Lanka's workforce regulations more closely with benchmarks that could satisfy American trade requirements.

Revision of customs procedures to improve transparency and efficiency

Updates to labour laws to meet internationally recognised worker protection standards

Broader trade facilitation measures intended to strengthen Sri Lanka's negotiating position with the US

Economic Stakes Are High

For a country still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, the timing of these proposed tariffs could hardly be more challenging. Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its finances, rebuild foreign reserves, and restore investor confidence following the 2022 crisis that triggered widespread hardship across the country.

Losing preferential access or facing punitive tariffs in the US market would deal a serious blow to an export sector that employs hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans, many of them women in the garment industry.

Trade analysts have noted that Sri Lanka is not alone in scrambling to respond to shifting American trade policy, with several Asian economies facing similar pressures. However, Sri Lanka's relatively small and vulnerable economy means the stakes of inaction are particularly acute.

Government Under Pressure to Act Swiftly

Officials are expected to fast-track consultations with industry stakeholders, trade unions, and relevant government ministries to finalise the reform package. The administration has indicated that it hopes to use these legislative and regulatory changes as leverage in ongoing diplomatic discussions with Washington aimed at securing more favourable trade terms for Sri Lankan goods entering the US market.

Further details on the timeline and specific provisions of the planned reforms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as negotiations progress.

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