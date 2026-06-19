Opposition Calls on IMF to Hold Sri Lankan Government Accountable Over Governance Concerns

The People's United Opposition has made a direct appeal to the International Monetary Fund, urging the global lender to take concrete steps to address what it describes as serious governance failures within the Sri Lankan government.

The call came following a meeting held in Colombo yesterday between the opposition grouping and the IMF Mission currently stationed in the country. After the discussions concluded, the opposition issued a formal statement outlining their concerns and expectations.

Opposition Delivers Strong Message to IMF

In their statement, leaders and representatives of the various groups comprising the People's United Opposition stressed the importance of the IMF moving beyond rhetoric and taking measurable action to ensure accountability from the government. The appeal reflects growing frustration among opposition figures over what they perceive as a lack of transparency and proper governance at the highest levels of administration.

The timing of the meeting is significant, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery under the terms of its IMF bailout programme — a lifeline the country secured following the devastating financial crisis of 2022.

Governance at the Heart of the Debate

Opposition representatives argued that meaningful economic recovery cannot be achieved without addressing underlying governance issues, and that the IMF, as a key stakeholder in Sri Lanka's recovery process, has both the authority and the responsibility to apply pressure where necessary.

The appeal underscores the increasingly vocal role the opposition is playing in shaping the narrative around Sri Lanka's IMF engagement, as the country works to meet the conditions attached to its extended fund facility arrangement.

No immediate response from the IMF Mission or the government was available at the time of publication.