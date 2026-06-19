New People's Front Leader Arrested Over Alleged Double Salary Fraud

The Police Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has taken New People's Front leader Sugeeshwara Bandara into custody following an investigation into alleged financial irregularities related to the simultaneous drawing of two government salaries.

Bandara, who previously served as Private Secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is accused of unlawfully collecting two salaries at the same time, an act that authorities say constitutes a serious breach of public financial regulations.

Arrest Over Salary Irregularities

Investigators from the CCIB, a specialised unit of the Sri Lanka Police tasked with probing complex criminal matters, moved to arrest Bandara after gathering sufficient evidence to support the allegations against him. The case highlights ongoing concerns over financial misconduct among individuals who have held positions of trust within the state apparatus.

As a former close aide to ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bandara occupied a prominent role within the previous administration. His arrest is expected to draw significant public attention given his political profile and his subsequent leadership of the New People's Front party.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active, and further details are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the legal process. It is not yet clear whether additional individuals may face scrutiny in connection with the alleged irregularities.

The arrest comes at a time when Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have been under increasing pressure to hold public officials accountable for financial misconduct and abuse of state resources.

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