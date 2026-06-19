Namal Rajapaksa's Brother Arrested in Fresh Blow to Sri Lanka's Most Powerful Political Family

The once-dominant Rajapaksa political dynasty has come under renewed scrutiny following the arrest of Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of former President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, marking another significant chapter in the family's dramatic fall from grace in Sri Lankan politics.

An Arrest That Sends a Message

The detention of Rohitha Rajapaksa has sent shockwaves through political circles in Colombo, signalling that no individual — regardless of family name or political pedigree — remains beyond the reach of Sri Lanka's law enforcement authorities. The arrest underscores a broader shift in the country's political climate since the mass public uprising of 2022, which forced the Rajapaksa family out of power in unprecedented fashion.

For decades, the Rajapaksa name carried enormous political weight across Sri Lanka, particularly in the south of the country. The family's grip on power reached its peak when multiple members simultaneously held key government positions, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups and civil society organisations who accused them of concentrating power and state resources within a single family network.

A Family Under Sustained Scrutiny

The Rajapaksas have faced mounting legal and political challenges since the economic crisis of 2022 triggered massive public protests that ultimately led to the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country after demonstrators stormed the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. His elder brother Mahinda had already stepped down as Prime Minister weeks earlier amid the unrest.

The family's political standing has continued to erode in the years since, with various members facing allegations related to corruption, financial misconduct, and abuse of power. Sri Lanka's current administration has signalled a commitment to accountability, and the arrest of Rohitha Rajapaksa appears consistent with that stated position.

Namal Rajapaksa Remains in the Political Arena

Despite the family's difficulties, Mahinda's eldest son Namal Rajapaksa has remained an active figure in Sri Lankan opposition politics, continuing to lead efforts to rebuild the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party's standing with the electorate. The arrest of his younger brother Rohitha adds further personal and political pressure on Namal as he attempts to chart a path forward for the family's political legacy.

Political analysts note that the Rajapaksa family's situation reflects the broader transformation occurring within Sri Lankan democracy, where public demand for transparency and accountability has grown considerably stronger following the hardships of the economic collapse.

What Comes Next

It remains to be seen what specific charges Rohitha Rajapaksa will face and how legal proceedings will unfold. Sri Lankan citizens and political observers alike will be watching closely, as the case is likely to have significant implications not only for the Rajapaksa family but also for the country's ongoing efforts to establish meaningful rule of law and political accountability.

For many Sri Lankans who endured long queues for fuel, medicine shortages, and prolonged power cuts during the 2022 crisis, developments such as this are being followed with considerable public interest.

Related Video