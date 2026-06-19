Lanka Salt Company General Manager Taken Into Custody by Bribery Commission

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has arrested the General Manager of the Lanka Salt Company, Rathnayaka Mudiyanselage Gunaratne, in connection with corruption-related allegations, officials confirmed on Wednesday (19).

Senior Official Held Over Graft Allegations

Gunaratne, who currently holds the position of General Manager at the state-owned Lanka Salt Company, was taken into custody by Bribery Commission officers as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt conduct linked to his role at the institution.

The arrest marks another significant move by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities as they continue to pursue accountability among senior officials within state-owned enterprises.

Pressure Mounts on State Sector Accountability

The Bribery Commission has been increasingly active in recent months, targeting public officials alleged to have abused their positions for personal gain. The detention of a General Manager-level officer at a government-owned company is expected to send a strong signal regarding the authorities' commitment to tackling graft within the state sector.

Lanka Salt Company, which operates under government ownership, plays a key role in the production and distribution of salt across Sri Lanka. Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations against Gunaratne are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The case is currently under active investigation by the Bribery Commission, and no further official statements have been issued at this stage.