Kuwait Leads All Nations in Remittances Sent Home by Sri Lankan Workers

Kuwait has risen to the top position among all countries as the single largest source of foreign remittances flowing into Sri Lanka from Sri Lankan workers employed abroad, according to the latest available data.

A Key Pillar of Sri Lanka's Economy

Remittances sent home by Sri Lankan migrant workers continue to play a vital role in sustaining the country's foreign exchange reserves and supporting household incomes across the island. The contribution from Gulf Cooperation Council nations has long been significant, but Kuwait's emergence at the very top of the rankings underscores the growing presence of Sri Lankan workers in that country.

Sri Lanka has historically relied on a large diaspora of overseas workers, particularly those employed in the Middle East, to generate a steady inflow of foreign currency. These remittances have been especially critical in recent years as the country works to stabilise its economy following a severe financial crisis.

Middle East Remains Dominant

The Middle East as a whole continues to account for the majority of remittances received by Sri Lanka, with hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankan nationals working in the region across various sectors including domestic services, construction, healthcare, and hospitality.

Kuwait's leading position reflects both the volume of Sri Lankan workers based there and the relatively higher wages available in the country compared to some other labour destinations. Sri Lankan workers in Kuwait are employed across a broad range of industries, contributing to consistent and substantial money transfers back to their families at home.

Significance for Economic Recovery

For a country still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic downturn in decades, remittance inflows represent one of the most reliable and immediate sources of foreign exchange. Unlike export earnings or tourism revenue, which can fluctuate significantly, worker remittances tend to remain relatively stable and are often counter-cyclical, increasing during periods of domestic hardship as families abroad send more support home.

Kuwait has been confirmed as the top remittance-sending country for Sri Lanka.

The Middle East broadly remains the dominant region for Sri Lankan overseas employment.

Remittances are a critical component of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings.

Sri Lankan workers in Kuwait are spread across multiple employment sectors.

Authorities and policymakers have continued to encourage legal and regulated migration channels to ensure that workers are protected and that remittances are channelled through formal banking and financial systems, maximising their impact on the national economy.

Remittances from overseas Sri Lankan workers remain one of the country's most important economic lifelines, providing both household stability and broader macroeconomic support during a period of ongoing recovery.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild foreign reserves and restore economic confidence, the performance of key remittance-sending nations such as Kuwait will remain closely watched by government officials, financial institutions, and policymakers alike.