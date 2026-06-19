ICC Chairman Jay Shah Set for High-Level Talks with President Dissanayake Amid Sri Lanka Cricket Crisis

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah is expected to hold a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address growing concerns surrounding the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the country's interim committee arrangement.

Governance Row Puts Sri Lankan Cricket at Risk

The planned high-level discussion comes against the backdrop of mounting tensions over Sri Lanka Cricket's interim committee, which has drawn scrutiny from the global governing body of the sport. The ICC has been closely monitoring the situation, with concerns that government interference in the administration of cricket could potentially breach the organisation's strict regulations on autonomy in member boards.

Such violations, if confirmed, could place Sri Lanka in a precarious position, with the threat of suspension from international cricket looming as a worst-case scenario — a development that would be devastating for the island nation's passionate cricketing community.

Shah's Visit Signals Urgency

The decision by ICC Chairman Jay Shah to personally engage with President Dissanayake underscores the seriousness with which the global body is treating the matter. Direct intervention at this level is uncommon and signals that the ICC is seeking an urgent and satisfactory resolution to the governance impasse.

Sri Lanka Cricket has been operating under an interim committee, a structure that has raised questions about the independence of the board from state influence — a core requirement under ICC membership rules.

What Is at Stake for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, a nation where cricket is deeply woven into the cultural fabric, any disruption to international participation would carry enormous consequences, both emotionally and financially. The national team's ability to compete in upcoming ICC tournaments and bilateral series could be jeopardised if the issue remains unresolved.

Sri Lanka Cricket's interim committee structure is under ICC review

Government involvement in board affairs risks breaching ICC autonomy rules

A potential suspension could bar Sri Lanka from international cricket

ICC Chairman Jay Shah is seeking direct dialogue with the country's leadership

The meeting between Jay Shah and President Dissanayake is being viewed as a critical opportunity to find common ground and safeguard Sri Lanka's standing in world cricket.

Officials from both sides are yet to confirm a specific date for the meeting, but sources indicate that discussions are being fast-tracked given the urgency of the situation. Sri Lankan cricket fans and stakeholders will be watching developments closely, hoping for a resolution that keeps the nation firmly on the international cricketing stage.

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