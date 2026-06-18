UNP Demands Answers on Whether Government Requested FBI Evidence in Easter Sunday Attacks Investigation

UNP raises concerns over access to US FBI material

The United National Party (UNP) has issued a formal statement raising serious questions about whether the Sri Lankan government has taken steps to obtain material from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Accountability at the centre of UNP's challenge

The opposition party has called on the government to clarify its position regarding potential cooperation with American federal authorities, suggesting that crucial investigative material held by the FBI may not have been formally requested by local officials overseeing the case.

The UNP's statement signals growing frustration among opposition ranks over the pace and transparency of the investigation into the April 2019 bombings, which claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured in coordinated attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island.

Questions over the integrity of the investigation

Political observers note that the UNP's intervention brings renewed public attention to longstanding concerns about whether all available international resources and intelligence have been fully utilised in bringing the perpetrators and their networks to justice.

The Easter Sunday attacks remain one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka's modern history, and families of the victims have repeatedly called for a thorough and credible investigation that leaves no stone unturned.

Government yet to respond formally

At the time of publication, the government had not issued a formal response to the UNP's statement. It remains unclear whether any official request has been made to the FBI for evidence or intelligence materials that could assist Sri Lankan investigators in building a comprehensive case.

The UNP has urged the government to act with full transparency and to make public any correspondence or formal channels of communication established with overseas law enforcement agencies in relation to the investigation.