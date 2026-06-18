Sri Lanka Battles Outbreak of New Dengue Strain Amid Growing Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with an outbreak of a new strain of dengue fever, raising alarm among public health authorities and medical professionals across the island.

Dengue has long been a recurring public health challenge in Sri Lanka, particularly during the rainy season when mosquito populations surge. However, the emergence of a new strain has heightened concerns, as it may present differently from previously known variants and could complicate diagnosis and treatment efforts.

A Persistent Threat Taking a New Form

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, causes symptoms ranging from high fever and severe headaches to joint pain and, in serious cases, life-threatening haemorrhagic complications. The appearance of a new strain adds a layer of complexity to an already difficult public health situation.

Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to reduce mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and workplaces.

What the Public Should Know

Remove stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and gutters around homes

Use mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during dawn and dusk

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as sudden high fever, rash, or severe body pain develop

Avoid self-medication and consult a qualified medical professional for proper diagnosis

Authorities on Alert

Sri Lanka's health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to ramp up vector control operations in affected areas. Community-level awareness campaigns are also anticipated as part of the response effort.

Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with health officials and report any unusually high incidence of fever-related illness in their communities to the nearest health centre without delay.