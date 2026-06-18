Mystery Deepens as Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle Near Teldeniya Hospital

Police authorities have released additional details following the discovery of a woman's body found inside a motor vehicle parked near the Teldeniya Hospital, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Body Discovered Near Hospital Premises

The deceased woman was found inside a parked car in the vicinity of the Teldeniya Hospital, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. Officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the suspicious nature of the discovery.

Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that further details have emerged as the inquiry progresses, though authorities continue to piece together the events that led to the tragic find. Investigators are working to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The body was discovered inside a motor vehicle near Teldeniya Hospital

Police have launched a formal investigation into the incident

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the death

The Teldeniya area, situated in the Kandy District of the Central Province, has been shaken by the unsettling discovery, with residents and local community members expressing concern over the incident.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

As the investigation continues, police are expected to release further updates as more information comes to light. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

This is a developing story and Lanka Newspapers will continue to provide updates as further details are confirmed by police.

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