Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Persists With Hunger Strike From Hospital Bed

Former Sri Lankan intelligence chief Suresh Sallay is continuing his hunger strike while receiving treatment at a hospital, raising fresh concerns over his health and the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Sallay, who previously headed the State Intelligence Service (SIS), launched the hunger strike as a form of protest, and has shown no signs of abandoning his fast despite being hospitalised. His condition has drawn significant attention from political circles and the public alike.

A High-Profile Detainee

Suresh Sallay is one of the most prominent figures to have been taken into custody in recent times, given his former role overseeing Sri Lanka's state intelligence apparatus. His arrest and subsequent detention have been matters of considerable political sensitivity in the country.

The decision to continue the hunger strike even from within a hospital setting underscores the depth of his protest and has intensified scrutiny of how authorities are handling his case.

Growing Concerns Over His Condition

Medical staff attending to Sallay are monitoring his condition closely, as prolonged hunger strikes carry serious risks to a person's health. His supporters and family members are understood to be deeply concerned about his wellbeing.

The situation has prompted calls from various quarters for authorities to address the grievances that led to the hunger strike, though no resolution appears to have been reached at this stage.

Further developments in this case are expected to be closely watched by both political observers and human rights advocates across Sri Lanka.

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