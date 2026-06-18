CID Arrests Sugeeshwara Bandara, Former Private Secretary to Ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Sugeeshwara Bandara, the leader of the New People's Front and former private secretary to ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan authorities confirmed.

Bandara, who served in a senior capacity within the presidential secretariat during Gotabaya Rajapaksa's tenure, was taken into custody by CID officers as part of an ongoing investigation.

High-Profile Arrest

The arrest marks a significant development given Bandara's close association with the former head of state. As private secretary to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he held a position of considerable influence within the previous administration.

Bandara has also been active in politics following the end of that administration, assuming leadership of the New People's Front, a political party that has sought to maintain a presence in Sri Lanka's evolving post-Rajapaksa political landscape.

CID Investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department, which handles complex and sensitive criminal cases in Sri Lanka, took him into custody as part of its ongoing inquiries. Further details regarding the specific charges or allegations underpinning the arrest are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have not yet issued a comprehensive public statement outlining the full scope of the case against Bandara. The development is being closely watched by political observers and members of the public alike, given the high-profile nature of those involved.

This arrest adds to a series of investigations that have targeted individuals connected to the former Rajapaksa administration in the aftermath of the political and economic upheaval that gripped Sri Lanka in 2022.

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