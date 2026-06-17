Yoshitha Rajapaksa Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested after presenting himself before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to pursue corruption-related investigations involving high-profile individuals connected to the country's political establishment.

Yoshitha Appears Before Commission

Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrived at the Bribery Commission as required, following which officials moved to take him into custody. The exact charges or allegations that led to the arrest have not yet been fully detailed by the Commission at this stage.

Yoshitha, who previously served as a naval officer and has been involved in various business interests, is one of the prominent members of the Rajapaksa political family, which has wielded considerable influence in Sri Lankan politics for decades.

Rajapaksa Family Under Scrutiny

The arrest adds to a series of legal and investigative pressures faced by members of the Rajapaksa family in recent years, particularly in the wake of Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis and the subsequent public and institutional scrutiny of past administrations.

The Bribery Commission has been increasingly active in pursuing cases against individuals across political lines, signalling a renewed institutional commitment to accountability and transparency in public life.

Further details regarding the specific allegations against Yoshitha Rajapaksa are expected to emerge as the legal process unfolds. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely.

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