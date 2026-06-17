Yoshitha Rajapaksa Granted Bail With Travel Restrictions by Colombo Court

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has ordered the release on bail of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while simultaneously imposing a travel ban restricting his movement.

The court's decision allows Yoshitha to be released from custody under specified bail conditions, though the travel ban signals that authorities intend to ensure he remains within the country as legal proceedings continue.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who has previously served as a naval officer, is among several members of the prominent Rajapaksa political family to have faced legal scrutiny in recent years. His father, Mahinda Rajapaksa, served as Sri Lanka's President from 2005 to 2015 and again briefly in 2018, and remains one of the country's most influential political figures.

The imposition of a travel ban alongside the bail order reflects the court's intent to maintain jurisdiction over the accused and prevent any potential flight risk while the case is being heard.

Further hearings are expected to be scheduled as the legal process moves forward. The case continues to attract public attention given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the broader context of accountability proceedings that have unfolded in Sri Lanka in recent years.

Related Video