Sri Lanka Drawn Into Group A Ahead of SAFF Championship 2026 in Bangladesh

The draw for the 2026 SAFF Championship has been officially finalised, placing Sri Lanka in Group A of the prestigious South Asian football tournament, which is set to be hosted by Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka's Group Stage Assignment

Sri Lanka's national football team will compete in Group A when the SAFF Championship gets underway in Bangladesh. The draw outcome sets the stage for what promises to be a fiercely competitive group phase, as teams from across South Asia vie for regional supremacy in one of the continent's most anticipated football competitions.

About the SAFF Championship

The SAFF Championship is the premier international football tournament in South Asia, organised by the South Asian Football Federation. The tournament brings together national teams from across the region and serves as a crucial platform for South Asian football to showcase its growing talent and ambition on the international stage.

Bangladesh's hosting of the 2026 edition underlines the country's continued commitment to developing and promoting football within the region.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the group stage draw represents an important milestone in the nation's preparations for the tournament. The Lions will be looking to make a strong impression as they gear up to face regional rivals, with football fans across the island eagerly awaiting further announcements regarding fixtures, dates, and opposing teams in Group A.

As preparations gather momentum, all eyes will be on the Sri Lanka Football Federation to outline the national team's training and qualification strategy ahead of the 2026 showpiece event in Dhaka.

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