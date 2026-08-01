US Embassy Defence Attaché Visits VP-26 Tridents Squadron During CARAT Sri Lanka 2025 Naval Exercise

The Defence Attaché to the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka paid an official visit to the VP-26 Tridents, a maritime patrol squadron of the United States Navy, during the ongoing Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2025 exercise.

The visit underscores the strong bilateral defence relationship between the United States and Sri Lanka, with both nations continuing to deepen maritime cooperation through joint training activities.

About the CARAT Exercise

CARAT is a long-running series of annual bilateral naval exercises conducted between the United States Navy and the naval forces of partner nations across South and Southeast Asia. The Sri Lanka edition of the exercise is designed to enhance interoperability, strengthen professional ties, and build shared maritime security capabilities between the two countries.

The VP-26 Tridents, based at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, are a prominent patrol and reconnaissance squadron within the US Navy's fleet, operating the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Strengthening Defence Ties

The Defence Attaché's visit to the squadron during the exercise reflects the importance Washington places on its security partnership with Colombo. Such high-level engagement during joint exercises is seen as a signal of continued commitment to regional maritime stability in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has made it an increasingly significant partner for the United States in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime domain awareness in the region.

The CARAT series has been instrumental in building trust and technical proficiency between participating navies, and Sri Lanka has been a consistent participant in the programme over the years.