Meteorology Department Issues Amber Wind Warning Across Five Provinces and Three Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an Amber-level advisory warning of strong winds expected to affect several parts of the island, urging residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions.

Affected Regions

The advisory covers five provinces and three districts, with strong wind conditions anticipated across the following areas:

Northern Province

North Central Province

North Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Public Advisory

An Amber advisory is considered a significant weather warning, indicating that conditions are potentially hazardous and that residents should remain alert. Authorities are urging the public to secure loose structures, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and stay updated through official weather bulletins.

Residents in affected provinces and districts are advised to take all necessary precautions and monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology closely.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns across the country and has indicated that further updates will be issued as conditions develop. Members of the public are encouraged to follow guidance from local authorities and stay informed through official channels.