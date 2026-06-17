Suryavanshi and Halambage Face Sanctions After Dambulla Flashpoint

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi of India A and Sri Lanka A cricketer Vishen Halambage have both been handed sanctions following a heated on-field altercation that took place during their recent clash in Dambulla.

Disciplinary Action Taken

Cricket's governing authorities moved swiftly to address the incident, imposing punishments on both players after the confrontation drew widespread attention from fans and officials alike. The altercation, which occurred during the course of play at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, was deemed a breach of the code of conduct expected of players at this level.

Both Suryavanshi, who has been one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket in recent times, and Halambage, a promising member of the Sri Lanka A setup, were found to have acted in a manner unbecoming of the spirit of the game.

A Reminder of On-Field Conduct Standards

The incident serves as a sharp reminder that regardless of a player's age or star power, the standards of sportsmanship and professional conduct must be upheld at all levels of representative cricket.

Sri Lankan cricket fans, who have closely followed the A team's campaign, will hope that the disciplinary process draws a firm line under the matter, allowing both sides to refocus on the cricket itself.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the sanctions imposed on each player are yet to be officially confirmed by the relevant cricket boards.

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