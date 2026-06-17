Sri Lanka Women Stun New Zealand in Historic Triumph as Nilakshika and Nuthyangana Shine

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team delivered a stunning upset against New Zealand, with Nilakshika and Nuthyangana producing standout performances to seal a famous victory that will be remembered as one of the island nation's finest moments in women's cricket.

A Victory for the Ages

The Sri Lankan side rose to the occasion in emphatic fashion, defying expectations to overcome a formidable New Zealand outfit. The win marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in Sri Lanka, signalling the growing strength and depth of the national women's programme.

Nilakshika and Nuthyangana Lead the Charge

The two players were instrumental in steering Sri Lanka to victory, combining at a crucial stage to turn the match decisively in the home side's favour. Their composure under pressure drew widespread praise and demonstrated that Sri Lanka's women cricketers are more than capable of competing at the highest level against top-ranked opposition.

A Boost for Women's Cricket in Sri Lanka

The result is expected to generate fresh excitement and momentum around the women's game in Sri Lanka, inspiring the next generation of cricketers across the country. Supporters and cricket officials alike will be hoping this victory serves as a springboard for even greater achievements in the months and years ahead.

New Zealand, considered one of the stronger sides in women's international cricket, will be left to reflect on a defeat that few anticipated, while Sri Lanka celebrates a triumph that underscores the rapid development of its women's cricketing talent.

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